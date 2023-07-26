Free mulch from the City of Fayetteville in August

Anyone can pick up a scoop of mulch as many times as they want during the month of August until supplies last.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has announced that their Recycling and Trash Collection Department will be giving away free mulch during the Month of August at their compost site.

The city is giving away mulch due to an abundance of it at their composting and mulch facility. The facility collects yard waste like branches and brush and grinds it into wood chips. The mulch has not been composted.

Anyone can pick up a scoop of mulch at the city's compost site, located at 1708 S. Armstrong Ave. There is no limit to the number of times someone may receive a scoop.

Waste Reduction Manager Brian Pugh said, “There is a possibility of weeds growing out of it, since it hasn’t undergone the composting process.”

