x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Fayetteville asking residents for feedback on American Rescue Plan Act funding

The Fayetteville City Council has invited residents to provide feedback on the projects and programs suggested for American Rescue Plan Act funding.

More Videos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council has asked residents to provide feedback on the projects and programs suggested for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

The city had many organizations and nonprofits apply for funding. Some of the things on the table include premium pay for hospitality workers, for example, those working in food service or hotels during the pandemic.

The feedback, which must be given before Aug. 24 will help guide council members in their review and consideration for ARPA funding allocation.

The Fayetteville City Council developed a submission portal for three types of funding requests which are infrastructure projects, nonprofit assistance programs and other projects. 

The following information is pertaining to the projects and the council is inviting residents to share their thoughts in the questionnaires below:

American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding is available to help address community needs as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: XNA proposing to use grant funds to add nonstop flights to San Francisco

RELATED: Bentonville's Fred’s Hickory Inn has a new owner and is re-opening under a new name

RELATED: Exploring Northwest Arkansas | List of local favorite spots

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out