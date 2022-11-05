Fayetteville farm focuses on community outreach and sustainability

Cobblestone Farms is growing food to give to those in need. It also is looking to teach the community about farming in a sustainable way.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Cobblestone Farms in Fayetteville says they’re ready to get back to work after the pandemic put them on hold.

The local nonprofit is situated on 25 acres of farmland off Wedington in Fayetteville. It started in 2008 as the Cobblestone Project and eventually found its permanent location in Fayetteville.

The farm features partnerships with organizations like the NWA Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance and Walmart that assist in their mission.

“We want to see a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous food system in Northwest Arkansas,” said Executive Director Kelton Hays. “Equitable in the way that everyone has access to this great food that other local farms and we are growing, sustainable in the way the food is produced and distributed, and prosperous in the way that it benefits our local economy.”

The farm grows produce and raises livestock to give back to the community.

“The main thing that makes us different is that we're we grow this food for the purpose of giving it away,” said Hays.

To further spread and, in return, grow their mission, Hays says the farm is also looking to teach the community to farm sustainably.

“Giving people the opportunity to come work with us, learn how to grow, learn how to raise, learn how to run a business,” said Hays. “And then hopefully be launched out to run your own farm business.”

Hays says the farm is looking forward to the Cobblestone Farm Community. According to the Excellerate Foundation, the community will provide affordable housing to low-income families. The community results from a partnership between the Excellerate Foundation, New Heights Church and Strategic Realty. With Cobblestone Farms in the namesake and the general area, Hays said residents would have access to a community amenity.

“Our role in the community will be to run the farm to welcome members onto the farm to volunteer, partake in some of the food that we grow and raise,” said Hays. “They'll really have a lot of the same opportunities as any other community members, but they'll have the advantage of proximity.”

The farm will host a spring harvest dinner on June 4th. According to their website, the event will feature a happy hour, live music, a farm tour and dinner. Tickets for the dinner are $75 per person. You can register for the event here.

