Fayetteville expands assistance programs for nonprofits through American Rescue Plan Act Funding

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville has approved new programs for nonprofits using funding from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Nonprofits have faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic's increased demand for services and changing operational needs, plus declines in revenue sources like donations and fees.
The city has three programs available to assist nonprofit organizations serving Fayetteville residents who have experienced negative impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Program 1: Grants to nonprofits- This program is available for qualifying nonprofits to perform projects for Fayetteville residents on a prospective basis to address current and future challenges:
- A total award amount of $25,000 or greater per applicant
- Funding will be provided to nonprofits on a reimbursement basis
- Applicants submitting proposals for funding must ensure their proposal meets U.S. Department of Treasury regulations for ARPA funding as outlined here.
- Application deadline: April 30, 2022
For more information, click here.
Program 2: Economic assistance to nonprofits- The city has developed two additional economic assistance projects for those nonprofits who may not qualify or otherwise be able to participate in the first program offering more significant grant amounts. City Council has appropriated $100,000 for the first program and $900,000 for the second program.
Eligible organizations should apply for only one of the below programs:
2A. Economic assistance to nonprofits – up to $5,000:
- Total economic aid of up to $5,000 is available per qualifying nonprofit applicant
- Designed to more urgently address economic needs directly related to COVID-19
- Eligible nonprofits include 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) organizations serving Fayetteville residents
- Qualifying costs eligible for economic aid include payroll, rent or other operating costs
2B. Economic assistance to nonprofits – more than $5,000
- A separate financial aid program is available for qualifying nonprofit applicants for requests of more than $5,000
- This program is intended to assist qualifying nonprofits that experienced negative economic impact directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples of adverse economic effects can include increased demand for services provided, changing operational needs, a decline in revenue sources, reduced ability to hold fundraising events, increased costs or challenges covering payroll, rent or other operating expenses of the nonprofit organization
- Qualifying costs eligible for economic aid include payroll, rent or other operating costs
- Application deadline: April 30, 2022
Nonprofits eligible for assistance through these additional assistance programs have experienced negative economic impacts of the pandemic and meet the definition of "nonprofit," specifically, those that are 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) tax-exempt organizations. Application forms are currently being developed and will be available on the city's website as soon as possible.
For more information on ARPA, please click here.
