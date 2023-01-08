Meet the Fayetteville couple behind a unique, art-driven flower shop

The local couple brings artistry into their flower arrangements and transforms the spaces they decorate.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — You might have seen Brittany and Doug Murray's work around the Northwest Arkansas area— the couple's art medium is flowers.

They own The Flowerslinger in Fayetteville, a flower shop that goes beyond the concept of floristry and dares to venture into the world of art.

The Murrays' path to owning their own flower shop started thousands of miles from home. Brittany recalls their time in New York City and how people would often bring fresh flowers home from the bodega or the market.

The Fayetteville High and University of Arkansas graduates always talked about coming home to put down roots.

"When we talked about starting a studio in Northwest Arkansas, kind of our first conversations weren't, 'how do we copy and paste through a mold that everyone's been doing?' But, 'how can we express and do the shop differently, and in our way?'" Doug said.

From New York to Fayetteville, they wanted to bring a unique experience to the community.

"We're not like traditional flower shops. And we really do like to kind of push the envelope of what is expected from flowers," Brittany said.

Doug says he and Brittany have always been in a creative field since their time at the university.

From weddings to art exhibits and every day arrangements – they’re discovering the capabilities of flowers together.

"One of our first events that we booked here was with the Momentary, where we did a two-day floral installation with a local," Brittany said.

Doug said it takes living in "that world for a long time" is what helps them redefine what a flower arrangement or installation is. Their clients are amazed at the transformative nature of their craft. And for the Murrays, all of this has blossomed from life experience and a love of their chosen medium – flowers.

"I think it's been the interesting thing about working alongside Brittany, especially in those early years, is finding out what all the capabilities and prospects with flowers are,” Doug said.

Brittany is passionate about the approach to floristry as art and says flowers are "a study in impermanence as the flowers fade."

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device