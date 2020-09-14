Experience Fayetteville unveils 2020 Visitor’s Guide

The 2020 guide includes 136 pages of useful information about Fayetteville that highlights some of the city’s most popular attractions and events.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Experience Fayetteville released its 2020 Fayetteville Visitor’s Guide Monday (Sept. 14). It's a helpful resource for visitors and locals alike.

The 2020 guide includes 136 pages of useful information about Fayetteville that highlights some of the city’s most popular attractions and events, as well as profile features of influential locals who contribute to the unique offerings that are part of Fayetteville’s appeal to residents and guests.

“While the pandemic has shifted the landscape of tourism, we remain committed to showcasing Fayetteville,” said Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn. “The Fayetteville Visitor’s Guide showcases our city’s dynamic culture and local businesses, as well as outdoor activities visitors and locals can enjoy safely during this time.”

The cover features the 112 Drive-In, and the guide showcases local artists, restaurants and several businesses, including Flying Possum and Pinpoint pinball bar.

Profiles include looks into the lives of Allen Brummet, owner of Sassy’s Red House, Ben Upchurch, owner of The Bike Route and Jordyn Wieber, Olympic gold medalist and head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team.

The Fayetteville Visitor’s Guide is available at the Experience Fayetteville Visitors Center, located on the Historic Downtown Square, as well as local hotels and restaurants. It's also distributed at Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Welcome Centers around the state.