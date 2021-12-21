Fort Smith church to give away free meals, essential items on Christmas Day

A traditional Christmas lunch will be served and items such as sleeping bags, blankets and personal care products will be given to those in need.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A local Fort Smith church is giving away free food on Christmas Day.

Evangel Temple Assembly of God is set to host its 34th Annual Free Christmas Drive-Thru/Walk-Thru Lunch for the homeless and less fortunate on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.

A traditional Christmas lunch will be served and items such as sleeping bags, blankets and personal care products will be given away.

The to-go meals will be handed out by volunteers along J street next to the Evangel Temple Gym, adjacent to the Baptist Health parking lot.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be taken in meal preparation and distribution.

The church says the lunch is made possible by donations from local businesses in the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce as well as the members of Evangel Temple.

Evangel Temple is located next to Baptist Hospital in Fort Smith.