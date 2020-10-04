Eureka Pizza donates food to those waiting at Fayetteville unemployment office

The company donated and distributed 60 boxes with two slices of pizza each to every person waiting in line.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Locally based Eureka Pizza donated several pies to those waiting in line to file unemployment in Fayetteville.

Rolf Wilkin, founder and CEO of the Fayetteville based pizza franchise, decided to provide some joy to those going through rough times during the coronavirus pandemic.

An anonymous employee at the office organized the special surprise.

Wilkin donated and distributed 60 boxes with two slices of pizza each to every person waiting in line.

Each box of pizza also came with coupons for free pizza for each person's family.

Wilkin stated Eureka Pizza in Fayetteville almost 30 years ago and says the people he helped today couldn't have been nicer.