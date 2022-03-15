Elvis Haircut Day Celebration returns to Fort Chaffee

After two years, the Elvis Haircut Day free celebration and Elvis Bike Ride & Fun Run return to Fort Chaffee on March 26.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Over 60 years ago, a Fort Chaffee barber cut Elvis Presley's hair, which would later become the "Elvis Buzz-cut," and after two years, the Chaffee Barbershop Museum can celebrate the nationally known haircut once again.

The celebration and Elvis Bike Ride & Fun Run will take place on March 26, with participants invited to dress like Elvis Presley to ride or run around the block.

For the bike ride and fun run, for ages 13 and up, the registration fee is $20 and will go toward maintenance of the Chaffee Barbershop Museum. Alternate adult and childrens' ride and running routes will be available, with paid registrants receiving a t-shirt. Pre-Registration will start at 7:30 a.m, and Ride/runs starting in flights at 8:30 a.m.

Masks will be available to people to print and cut out to wear if they don't have an Elvis costume with a few cut out and ready to hand out that morning. Free buzzcuts and refreshments will be available in the Chaffee Barbershop Museum 9a-Noon. All activities are free except for the run and ride.

