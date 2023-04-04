Special needs Easter egg hunt to be held in Benton County

The Special Egg Event is a free egg hunt that's more inclusive for kids on the autism spectrum, with sensory processing disorders, or in a wheelchair.

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — A very special egg hunt will be hosted on Easter weekend for children with special needs and their families in Benton County on Saturday, April 8.

The Special Egg Event is a free egg hunt for children on the autism spectrum, with sensory processing disorders, or in a wheelchair who need a more inclusive environment.

The event is on April 8 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Benton County Fair Grounds (7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd.) hosted by NWA Special Kids.

There will be egg hunts designated into four categories of children's needs, according to NWA Special Kids:

A quiet egg hunt for children on the autism spectrum or children with Sensory Processing issues who need a quieter environment.

for children on the autism spectrum or children with Sensory Processing issues who need a quieter environment. A talking egg hunt for children who are blind or visually impaired. The eggs "talk" to the children to help them find them.

hunt for children who are blind or visually impaired. The eggs "talk" to the children to help them find them. A magnetic egg hunt for children in wheelchairs or mobility restrictions.

hunt for children in wheelchairs or mobility restrictions. A general egg hunt for children with other disabilities and the siblings of children involved in other hunts.

