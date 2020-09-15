Downtown Springdale hosts 'Ride Springdale' throughout September

Ride Springdale is an opportunity for the community to win prizes while exploring all the trails and cycling amenities Springdale has to offer.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Downtown Springdale is inviting the community to participate in Ride Springdale, a month-long event that encourages bike riding.

Funded by Milestone Construction Company and Supporting Sponsors Northwest Health and Crafton Tull, Ride Springdale is the perfect way to enjoy all of the cycling opportunities Springdale has to offer.

Ride Springdale offers short excursions of three miles or less, mid-sized paved rides, long-distance road rides of up to 40 miles and off-road rides at Mount Fitzgerald.

Participants will be entered to win prizes from Lewis & Clark and the Arkansas Missouri Railroad and will receive Ride Springdale swag.

Bikers will complete Ride Springdale routes — designed for all ages and skill levels — and share on social media for additional chances to win.

“This event engages our community and encourages physical activity, which we all know can improve our mental health. It’s also a great way to explore downtown Springdale with the greenway running right across Emma Street,” said Jill Dabbs, Executive Director of Downtown Springdale.

Ride Springdale takes place during Cycle September, a global competition with individuals and organizations coming together to help more people realize the benefits of riding a bike. More than 13,000 people are participating in Cycle September across the country.

Ride Springdale is open to all bikes and all bikers. Click here for more information.