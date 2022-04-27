Dog abandoned at Lake Wister Dam & rescued by firefighters finds forever home

The dog left abandoned at the Lake Wister Dam and rescued by firefighters has found a new home with her new owners, who saw her story on TV.

POTEAU, Okla. — The dog abandoned at the Lake Wister Dam and rescued by firefighters was taken home today by her new owners, who saw her rescue on TV and fell in love with her.

“We saw her being rescued from the water on TV, Channel 5,” said Paula Watson. One of Grace’s new owners. “We saw and fell in love with her just on TV.”

Husband and wife James and Paula Watson of Charleston, Arkansas are the new owners of Grace and adopted her from the Poteau Valley Humane Society on April 27.

"There's nothing like being hugged by a big dog, “said Paula. “If you've ever been hugged by a big dog, then you'll know what I mean."

Around three weeks before adopting Grace, Watson lost one of their rescue dogs. When they saw Grace, they knew she would be the right fit for their home.

"She was just a pretty dog and a nice size dog," said James.

The Watson’s wasted no calling the Poteau Valley Humane Society, Grace's temporary home after the rescue.

The moment they laid eyes on Grace in person, they knew she was their dog.

"There's a look that you get when that's the right dog,” Paula said. “And she has that look."

The moment grace laid her eyes on the Watsons. She knew she found her home.

"She ran to James immediately and that told us that, that we made the right decision,” Paula said. “She adopted us as well and that's always good."

It’s just not Grace who needs a new home, the Poteau Valley Humane Society has many dogs looking for a forever home and asks that people think about making donations and adopting if they can.

