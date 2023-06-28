Dam Site Lake Island beach on Beaver Lake closed for high bacteria levels

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has closed the beach due to high E. coli levels.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has announced the closing of the Dam Site Lake Island swim beach on Beaver Lake until further notice due to the presence of higher than acceptable E. coli levels found during routine testing.

According to the USACE, swimmers can still go to the Dam Site Day Use Peninsula and the Indian Creek Day Use Area near the Dam Site Lake Campground.

Signs have been posted indicating the high bacteria levels in the areas.

