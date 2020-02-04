Customer leaves $700 tip for staff at local diner

A customer left a $700 tip at T&T Diner in Sonora for all of the people who were working to split.

SONORA, Arkansas — A customer at T&T Diner in Sonora just outside of Springdale left a $700 tip earlier this week.

“A lot of our hours are being cut back, so we are having to rely on tips and to have somebody tip that much was a blessing,” employee Hilary Armstrong said.

On Tuesday (March 31) Armstrong picked up a credit card receipt to see someone left a $700 tip on a check that was a little more than $12.00.

“I thought it was maybe $70 and he just had it off, but he reassured me it was correct and for everybody to split," Armstrong said. "I went out to give him a hug, but of course there is no touching, so I gave him an air hug. I told the other people what had happened and we were truly blessed and thankful."

Connie Whiteley was the one who took the man’s order but left before he paid because her shift had ended. She says she didn’t find out until the following day.

“I was pretty blown away," she said. "That’s not something you get every day. You know we get really excited if we get a $5 tip, so this was way out there."

Whiteley says this comes at a time when she really needs it.

“Well I’ve been having a lot of financial issues anyways and when she had to cut our hours, this was very helpful. I just couldn’t believe somebody could do that,” Whiteley said.

She hopes the man comes in soon so she can thank him herself.

“I appreciate human kindness, it really means a lot. It makes these difficult times that much better,” she said.