Fort Smith Police & a local organization team up to send medical aid to Ukraine

Fort Smith Police and Compassionate Utilization of Resources teamed up to send over 16,000 pounds of medical supplies in a shipping container to Ukraine.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Since 1996, the Compassionate Utilization of Resources, or C.U.R.E., has been helping those in need throughout the community, after natural disasters, and recently, the people of Ukraine.

C.U.R.E. is a non-profit organization that collects medical supplies and equipment from local and neighboring state hospitals and items from individuals that are no longer needed.

"The Lord created us for good work and that's what we're trying to do," said C.U.R.E. volunteer and board president, Mat Griffin.

It's with that mentality and plenty to give that the volunteers of C.U.R.E. have now supplied their third 40' shipping container of items to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, April 12, C.U.R.E. volunteers and members of the Fort Smith Police Department packed 1,362 boxes, totaling 16,198 pounds of medical supplies and equipment. Things like bandages, crutches, canes, IV kits, gowns, masks and more are now on their way to Alabama before being sent overseas.

"We sent primarily a lot of wound care items, medical items," said Ron Hamilton, a board member volunteer at C.U.R.E. "Just anything that was related to what they requested for wound care."

That request came from the World Connections Program Operation Ukraine. Items for hospitals, field hospitals and medical workers were requested to help those seeking medical attention or need equipment for any need.

C.U.R.E.'s motto is 'If not us, who? If not now, when?' and on Tuesday it was undeniable that the volunteers of C.U.R.E. were living up to this motto as they once again helped the people of Ukraine.

"It's amazing. It really is, and it really helps you...makes your heart feel good when you know you've helped these people," said Hamilton.

Outreach is primarily done for the local community, but the need to help has expanded beyond the borders of Arkansas. C.U.R.E. will continue to help those here at home - if you or someone you know needs help with acquiring medical equipment or supplies, you can visit their website here or by connecting with them on Facebook.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.