Crawford County man turns 105!

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Not many people get to celebrate their 100th birthday, but one Crawford County man is getting to celebrate his 105th today. He may look familiar as 5NEWS celebrated his birthday five years ago!

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Thell Ellison turned 105 years old.

Ellison, raised on the banks of Lee Creek in northern Crawford County, is an active master gardener, teaches adult bible class each week, and enjoys woodworking.

He and his wife Margie celebrated 81 years of marriage in June. The Ellisons live independently in their home, which they built in the 1960s, at Natural Dam.

Ellison's daughter describes him as having a sharp mind and a great memory to share stories of the past.

