Compass Cold Storage breaks ground on new facility in Mulberry

Compass Cold Storage broke ground on a 70,000-square-foot warehouse in Mulberry. The new facility will add 25-30 jobs in Crawford County.

MULBERRY, Ark — Best friends and business partners, Doug Bowen and Darren Winstead moved closer to the reality of opening a cold storage warehouse in Mulberry, Wednesday, April 20.

The two have been working with Ti Cold, a Melbourne, Florida-based company to design and construct the 70,000 square-foot state-of-the-art warehouses.

On Wednesday, in front of nearly one hundred people, Bowen, Winstead, their families, and members of Ti Cold, broke ground on where the facility will call home in the industrial park area of Mulberry off exit 20 along I-40.

“This was phase one of us pitting in the cold storage and then hoping spiderweb businesses couple off of that,” said Bowen.

Compass Cold will house 8,500 pallet spaces, all equipped with in-rack blast freezing capabilities. The quick freezing technology will be more energy-efficient, using up to 50% less energy to freeze palleted goods up to four times faster than traditional blast freezers.

“We do expect this plant to have a quick turnaround on freezing commodities,” said Winstead. “In half the time, we’ll be able to turn the product faster to our customers.”

The warehouse space will also feature a convertible design allowing Compass Cold to maintain temperatures ranging from 40 degrees to -25 degrees.

With backgrounds in trucking and transporting food, the pair understand how valuable the warehouse space and features will be to help supply goods across the country.

The name and logo were designed with a location in mind. As a central location along I-40 and near I-49, Compass Cold will embody the ‘infinite possibilities’ of direction along with a compass and help bridge the east and west coasts of the nation and Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

“What I really like about Compass Cold is their logo, the compass,” said Mulberry Mayor, Gary Baxter. “From Mulberry, Arkansas, you’re going to see distribution of goods and services throughout the entire United States originating right here in Mulberry, and we’re very, very grateful.

Compass Cold anticipates being open by January 2023 and will employ 25-30 employees at that time. With time and expansion, they anticipate that number to grow.

