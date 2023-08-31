Luggage giveaway for kids going through the foster system hosted in NWA

ARKANSAS, USA — Travel Advisors of Northwest Arkansas (TANWA) is hosting a luggage giveaway event to benefit kids at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter who need help carrying their belongings through the foster system.
The event is going on from Thursday, Aug. 31 - Friday, Sept. 1, and if you can't make it to any of the drop-off locations, they are also accepting luggage donations through their Amazon Wishlist.
Drop-Off Locations:
Bella Vista
- Comfort Keepers —701 NW McNelly, #5
- Sponsored by Peggy Rosenthal Dream Vacations, Peggy & Steve Rosenthal
Bentonville
- McLarty Daniel Ford Lincoln —2609 S. Walton Blvd.
- Sponsored by Priceless Memories Travel, Cheryl Daniel
Fayetteville
- Airways Freight —3849 W. Wedington
- Sponsored by Destinations, Tracee Williams
- Clardy's Cobbler Shop — 416 N. College Ave.
- Sponsored by ADeavens Unlimited Travel Adventures, Alicia Deavens
- Edward Jones Evans & Rogers —2804 Main Dr., Ste. C
- Sponsored by NWA Getaways Dream Vacations, Debby Corwin & Christi Schrauger
- Kindness & Joy Toys —100 E. Joyce Blvd., Ste. 109
- Sponsored by Living with the Magic Vacations, Kristy Binns
- Modern Movers —2242 N. College
- Sponsored by Unique Travel, Allison Pederson
- Nellie B's Bakery —2129 N. Center, Ste. A
- Sponsored by Wish List Travel, Paul & Mary Graham
- Therapods Float Spa — 3761 N. Mall Ave., #5
- Sponsored by Brewer Travel, Kelly Brewer
Lowell
- Young's Moving Service — 2851 Honeysuckle Lane, Unit C
- Sponsored by Cruise Brothers, Mary Barrett
Rogers
- Edward Jones Stephanie Hogan — 211 W. Elm
- Sponsored by Coastal & Beyond Travel, Melinda Pitsaros
Springdale
- Printova Signs — 4377 N. Thompson St.
- Sponsored by Travelogue Travel, LaShona Burton
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.