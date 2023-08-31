Luggage giveaway for kids going through the foster system hosted in NWA

The goal is to allow foster kids to move their belongings respectfully in suitcases, instead of bags as they move in and out of the system.

ARKANSAS, USA — Travel Advisors of Northwest Arkansas (TANWA) is hosting a luggage giveaway event to benefit kids at the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter who need help carrying their belongings through the foster system.

The event is going on from Thursday, Aug. 31 - Friday, Sept. 1, and if you can't make it to any of the drop-off locations, they are also accepting luggage donations through their Amazon Wishlist.

Drop-Off Locations:

Bella Vista

Comfort Keepers — 701 NW McNelly, #5 Sponsored by Peggy Rosenthal Dream Vacations, Peggy & Steve Rosenthal

701 NW McNelly, #5

Bentonville

McLarty Daniel Ford Lincoln — 2609 S. Walton Blvd. Sponsored by Priceless Memories Travel, Cheryl Daniel

2609 S. Walton Blvd.

Fayetteville

Airways Freight — 3849 W. Wedington Sponsored by Destinations, Tracee Williams

3849 W. Wedington Clardy's Cobbler Shop — 416 N. College Ave. Sponsored by ADeavens Unlimited Travel Adventures, Alicia Deavens

416 N. College Ave. Edward Jones Evans & Rogers — 2804 Main Dr., Ste. C Sponsored by NWA Getaways Dream Vacations, Debby Corwin & Christi Schrauger

2804 Main Dr., Ste. C Kindness & Joy Toys — 100 E. Joyce Blvd., Ste. 109 Sponsored by Living with the Magic Vacations, Kristy Binns

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Ste. 109 Modern Movers — 2242 N. College Sponsored by Unique Travel, Allison Pederson

2242 N. College Nellie B's Bakery — 2129 N. Center, Ste. A Sponsored by Wish List Travel, Paul & Mary Graham

2129 N. Center, Ste. A Therapods Float Spa — 3761 N. Mall Ave., #5 Sponsored by Brewer Travel, Kelly Brewer

3761 N. Mall Ave., #5

Lowell

Young's Moving Service — 2851 Honeysuckle Lane, Unit C Sponsored by Cruise Brothers, Mary Barrett

2851 Honeysuckle Lane, Unit C

Rogers

Edward Jones Stephanie Hogan — 211 W. Elm Sponsored by Coastal & Beyond Travel, Melinda Pitsaros

211 W. Elm

Springdale

Printova Signs — 4377 N. Thompson St. Sponsored by Travelogue Travel, LaShona Burton

4377 N. Thompson St.

