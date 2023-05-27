Community and family members place flags on headstones at Fayetteville National Cemetery

Memorial Day is a holiday to honor fallen soldiers who fought for our freedom. On Saturday, volunteers put out flags to pay their respects to our nation's heroes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In preparation for Memorial Day, volunteers gathered at the Fayetteville National Cemetery (FNC) on May 27, to place U.S. flags on headstones and pay their respects to those who served.

Community members gather at the cemetery annually to participate in this flag placement event. With over 200 volunteers this year, they were able to have all flags out within hours.

This year's theme is "Diversity of the Military" to encompass all races, religions, and genders.

"So this year, we wanted to embrace the uniqueness of our military and let people see the different faces that make up our military that support our country and that gives us our freedom," said Organizer Jannie Layne with FNC Advisory Council.

Layne says it's important for the younger generation to understand the meaning of the holiday.

"They need to learn what it cost for us to be free by coming out here, studying, speaking the names, meeting the families members, and then when I'm too old or dead and gone, somebody else will come out and speak my son's name and remember him," Layne said.

The FNC is a special place for Layne as her son, Bo Allen, and daughter-in-law are buried there. Over the years, Layne says she's made a connection with a special little visitor whose name is the same as her son.

"There's a little boy who comes out here with his family and his name is Bo. And the first time I met him he was in a baby stroller. He's 8 or 9 now and he always finds me and his name is Bo and we have a special connection because of my Bo. His parent's always bring him out here and teach him about my Bo and it's just really important," Layne recalled.

Crystal Woodham lost her husband in 2008 in Iraq and she makes sure her granddaughter understands the holiday at a young age.

"This is the first time I've brought her out here with me and she's done a little bit of flag placement and helping me place the flags so it's very important for me to instill this into my grandkids," Woodham explained.

Woodham offered advice to those who are still grieving from the loss of a fallen soldier.

"It's very important to get help. Don't unpack and live in your grief, you need to help yourself. Take baby steps in helping yourself because people in this world need you," said Woodham.