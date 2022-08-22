Clarksville Housing Authority to continue providing broadband services for public housing residents

The Clarksville Housing Authority announced it is continuing to provide broadband service access to all 173 low-income public housing units for the second year.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — The Clarksville Housing Authority (CHA) has announced it is entering a second year of providing broadband services at no charge.

The CHA currently provides all 173 low-income public housing units in the area broadband service access.

In September of 2020, the CHA Board of Commissioners agreed on the broadband expansion by making a financial contribution of $40,000 to pay for equipment. The CHA receives discounts on a monthly service charge for the full term of the multi-year contract with the monthly fee currently covered by the CHA with no costs passed on to the CHA resident.

CHA says it is in the process of developing a website that will allow applicants and current residents access to forms, newsletters and other information. CHA says the website, cha-ar.com., is expected to be published online within a few days.

CHA also provides routine services provided now including free water, sewer, trash, and wi-fi. Lawn care services continue at a small fee which is currently $10 per month.

“CCU collaborating with the Clarksville Housing Authority on creating this dedicated fiber optic internet network is CHA Broadband Service Press Release Page 3 an excellent example of how local organizations can work together to solve problems creatively. This project leveraged CARES funding in a way that addressed the need for connectivity for the economically challenged and it did so in a way that will benefit the CHA residents for years to come," said Clarksville Connected Utilities General Manager John Lester.

For more information about the Clarksville Housing Authority call (479) 754-3564.

