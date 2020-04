The City of Rogers is putting debris left behind from a tornado to good use by helping residents fill their gardens.

Thousands of truckloads of debris, shredded into mulch has been dumped across the street from Rogers High School on Dixieland Road.

The mulch is free to residents of Rogers to load up and use as they choose.