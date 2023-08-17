City of Fayetteville asks for public input on food waste collection

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville is asking the public for help developing a new waste collection service for food waste.
The city posted a survey for the new service, which would help divert up to 40% of the city's waste from landfills. According to the survey, food waste recycling and composting not only keeps waste out of landfills but helps reduce methane production.
The survey asks questions that will measure the current accessibility of the city's food waste collection.
If you are a Fayetteville resident, you can take the survey here.
