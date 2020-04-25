Cities take extra storm shelter precautions during coronavirus pandemic

Some local storm shelters stay closed during COVID-19 pandemic.

POTEAU, Okla. — We're in the middle of severe weather season and some people are wondering if public tornado shelters will be open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like the school and community will hear a lot of feedback,” said Poteau native Blake Smith.

Smith says in a time of a pandemic, he believes closing shelters could cause more panic for the public. A few shelters in Oklahoma are staying closed.

“If it’s closed they’re going to have even more panic if they’re not allowed to go out there and be safe,” Smith said.

Poteau School officials are the ones who determine if public shelters will be open.

They wouldn't go on camera, but they sent an email to 5NEWS saying they are choosing not to open their doors for the safety of the community.

In a time of social distancing, they say they have not yet been given guidelines on how to practice safety with a large group of people in a small area.

Residents say they are worried.

“It should be up to the person's decision whether or not they want to be in a confined space with several people," Smith said.

Although a few Oklahoma storm shelters in our area are closing their doors in the amid COVID-19, most Arkansas shelters say they're continuing business as normal just with a few new rules in place.

“Community shelters are still going to have to abide by social distancing parameters so you’re still going to have to maintain 6 feet of distance between people,” said Melody Daniel with Arkansas Emergency Management.

Daniel says along with social distancing, citizens need to bring masks and hand sanitizer.

“Don’t expect to have a place where you can wash your hands or use tons of hand sanitizer or mask,” Daniel said.

Daniel says the most important thing while fighting storm season and a pandemic is to make sure you're prepared and stay safe.