Circle of Life holds Razorback Football tailgate to honor healthcare workers

Circle of Life hosted the socially distanced tailgate Friday for all the employees at Springdale Highlands Oncology to thank them for all their hard work.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The first Razorback Football game of the season is Saturday (Sept. 26) and one local non-profit celebrated Friday (Sept. 25) with a socially distanced tailgate to honor healthcare workers.

The Razorback Spirit Squad was at Springdale Highlands Oncology group to help create a game-day experience.

Circle of Life hosted the socially distanced tailgate during lunch Friday for all its employees to thank them for all their hard work and to celebrate the opening of the new building.

“Circle of Life just wanted to let folks know that there is a safe way you can be out and about in the community and enjoy things and the Razorbacks came today to help us as well," said Willa Lyon with Circle of Life. "We are just so proud of our community and how we’ve responded in wearing our masks and having a good time."

Lyon says the last few months have been very different for healthcare workers and they’ve had to learn a lot of new ways of doing things during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One of the things we’ve learned throughout the course of time has been just finding ways of just supporting each other and supporting those we work with. So sometimes it’s just coming up and bringing a smile to faces,” she said.

Dr. Blake Lockwood says they are very appreciative for Circle of Life to host a tailgate lunch for them. He says the nonprofit is a big part of their cancer patients' care.

“A lot of our patients will end up using their service, need their services at some point and time and it’s very important for them to give us, to have those services for our patients,” he said.

At the end of August, Highlands Oncology opened its new office just off Interstate-49 in Springdale.

Dr. Patrick Travis says this makes its third location in Northwest Arkansas.

“It has been fantastic. The improvement in the space, the views and the ability to set up and have this practice here has been really wonderful,” Dr. Travis said.