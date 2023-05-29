Ground breaking on new Cherokee Nation Stilwell Wellness Center

The Mary L. (Holland) Carson Wellness Center's groundbreaking will be Tuesday, May 30.

STILWELL, Okla — The Cherokee Nation is breaking ground on a wellness center project on Tuesday, May 20. The new wellness center will provide a recreation and fitness space for the community.

The Mary L. (Holland) Carson Wellness Center will be a two-story, 50,000 square feet building that will house a fitness center, child watch, teaching kitchen, classroom, administration space, and a congregation café. The fitness center will include a basketball court, a weight and cardio area, studios, and a running track.

The center will also include outdoor amenities including walking trails, gathering spaces, and areas for traditional games.

The wellness center was the first major construction under the Public Health and Wellness Fund Act of 2021. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed the act to allocate 7% of funds generated by Cherokee National Health Services to provide substance abuse treatment centers and wellness centers.

