Charolette Tidwell receives key to the City of Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith’s Charolette Tidwell’s smile will be lighting up supermarket shelves through a Lay’s potato chip campaign. Her community efforts also resulted in her receiving from Fort Smith Mayor George McGill a ceremonially key to the city.

“The Lay’s Smiles packaging and brand’s digital media channels will spotlight the unique stories of these 30 “Everyday Smilers” whose impact includes helping the homeless, veterans, youth, elderly and more – in hopes that their inspiring work will bring smiles to the faces of people across the country,” a news release from Lays said.

This is the third year for the Lay’s campaign, which again will benefit Operation Smile, an international medical charity that provides access to safe surgical care to those who have cleft conditions. Every purchase of a Lay’s specially marked bag supports the brand’s donation of up to $1 million to Operation Smile.