Celebrating dispatchers during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — They’re the voices you hear on the other end of a 911 call and they’re dispatching important information during emergencies. Now they’re being celebrated during telecommunications appreciation week.

“We really are the first responders. We are the first people to be notified whenever you have an emergency because we are the ones who send the police, fire and the medics out,” said Fayetteville Assistant Dispatch Manager Natisha Claypool.

Claypool says because of COVID-19 their call volume is lower than usual, but they are still providing the same level of service.

“We are all staying healthy and doing our part to make sure we can arrive to work every day to be here for the community when they need us and it is a different dynamic, but we know how to roll with the punches because every day is a different day when you are a dispatcher anyway,” she said.

While many people get to work from right now, dispatchers still have to go to work every day.

In Benton County, they say are taking extra precautions like wearing masks and cleaning multiple times a shift to make sure their dispatchers stay healthy.

Jennifer Reynolds is the Benton County Director of the Office of Emergency Communications. Their calls have changed because now they are screening everyone who calls for COVID-19, so first responders know what to expect.

“It allows us the opportunity to collect that information and provide them a little bit of for warning so that before they arrive, they can take proper measures to help protect themselves as much as possible while still carrying out their responsibilities to handle that situation in the field,” Reynolds said.

Claypool says she’s very grateful to get to do her job.

“It takes a special type of person to be a dispatcher and answer those 911 calls day in and day out and to be positive about that and the dispatchers here in Northwest Arkansas are some of the very best,” she said.