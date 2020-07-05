Catholic Masses to resume later this month with guidelines

Parishioners will have to follow social distancing measures the Bishop of Little Rock has put into place.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Catholics in Arkansas will be able to go back to mass in less than two weeks, but it will not be the same as before COVID-19.

Parishioners will have to follow social distancing measures the Bishop of Little Rock has put into place.



“It’s hard for us as parishioners to not have mass. The solace I’ve found in being able to come to church to pray has been very helpful, but as you can tell, it’s not enough,” parishioner Alicia Manjarrez said.

Alicia Manjarrez is one of the many parishioners at Immaculate Conception Church in Fort Smith who will be filling pews, but at a limited capacity starting the weekend of May 16th.

“Watching it from TV helps, but it’s not the same you know," she said. "We are eager when we see the priest and they are receiving communion, you just have that longing and that desire, so I’m excited."

The Bishop of Little Rock has given guidelines parishes should follow to safely have Mass. Only 25% of a church's maximum capacity can be allowed inside and non-family groups must sit six feet apart, so at Immaculate Conception, certain pews will be roped off.

Father John Antony says he's very excited to get to have public Masses again soon. He says those guidelines also require parishioners to wear masks throughout the Mass. He hopes everyone understands this is for safety.

“They can only remove the mask when they receive holy communion and they immediately have to replace the mask," Father John said. "So, we are hoping all these things will allow us to be able to celebrate Mass in a reverent way, but in a safe way that keeps the virus from spreading."

Father John says the bishop has said during this time there is no obligation for Catholics to attend Mass. So, he hopes people who are sick or don’t feel comfortable going to Mass stay home and continue to watch the live stream.

“I called my parents and told them immediately, don’t go to Mass because they are a little older and they don’t need to put themselves at risk, so I’m hoping people use good common sense and just stay home, but those who can come and are eager to come and receive communion,” he said.