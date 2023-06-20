Celebrating World Refugee Day with Canopy NWA

June 20th is a day to honor refugees around the world.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Canopy NWA has welcomed more than 500 refugees since forming in 2016. In 2023 alone, it will help 150 refugees start a new life in Northwest Arkansas. People like Sasha Honchanko, who came to the United States as a refugee from Ukraine one year ago.

"We are a strong nation. We are winning. Which is amazing, and ... we can show Russia that they're not the leaders of our country. We want to grow [and become] an independent country. We want to grow in our freedom and decide our future,” said Sasha Honchanko, a Ukrainian refugee.

Honchanko got married just before the war started. He and his wife were out of the country on their honeymoon and they came to Northwest Arkansas because his wife is American and her parents live here. They haven't been back to Ukraine since. Now Honchanko is an employment specialist aid for Canopy NWA, helping people in the situation he was in just a year ago.

"Now we can represent ourselves and other refugees ... who really need support and need to be seen,” said Honchanko.

Thomas Fahn is originally from the Republic of Liberia. He first came to Colorado as an international student but because of the civil war in Liberia, he was given refugee status. After traveling to his home country he came to Arkansas with his family in 2020.

"This is a country where if you want to do something, you can. There are opportunities here. If you want to be a doctor, you can be a doctor. I'm very grateful for God and the people of America,” said Fahn.

Fahn also helps other refugees at Canopy NWA.

"Giving somebody opportunities, and providing someone from another country with assistance is a huge, huge piece of work that requires the support of everyone,” said Fahn.

Canopy NWA is always looking for people to volunteer. If you are interested in volunteering, visit this link to learn more.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device