Bridge fund announced for arts and culture nonprofits in Northwest Arkansas

The grants will go to small and mid-sized arts and culture nonprofit organizations challenged by COVID-19.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The regional arts service organization (RASO) at the Northwest Arkansas Council is partnering with the local arts community to provide grants through a new bridge fund for small and mid-sized arts and culture nonprofit organizations challenged by COVID-19.

“The world is changing quickly and many are in need of additional support to address new and unexpected challenges,” Allyson Esposito, RASO executive director, said in a statement.

The program is supported through a grant from the Walton Family Foundation. It will provide grants between $10,000 and $50,000 per organization for transition and long-term planning, and to add some runway to prepare for what’s next, according to a news release. Grant size will be based on the organizational budget size, the extent of lost immediate revenue and non-recoverable expenses incurred due to COVID-19 and the strength and feasibility of the organization’s plan to adapt in response to the current pandemic.

