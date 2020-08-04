Boy Scout makes donation box for local barbershop

The teen decided to help the barber after he was forced to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

ROGERS, Ark — 15-year-old Boy Scout Bradon Morehead from Troop 122 built a six-foot-tall barber poll with a donation box to support a local business affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teen created the one of a kind donation box for Bob's Barbershop in Rogers

The special gift was presented to barbershop owner Bobby Prince at noon today (April 8) by "Helper" and Guardian John Martel along with Morehead.

The Boy Scout decided to help Prince after he was forced to close his business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prince didn't know about the donation box and was surprised by the gift.

Donations can be dropped off at the box located at 122 S 2nd Street in Rogers.