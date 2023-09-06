Botanical Garden of the Ozarks hosting family-friendly events every Tuesday this summer

Although the events are free, registration is required.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Every Tuesday night in Fayetteville the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks is hosting Terrific Tuesday Nights, a free event every Tuesday from June through August.

According to its website, the Botanical Garden's Terrific Tuesday Nights are family-friendly events that give the Northwest Arkansas community the opportunity to "experience the Garden on beautiful summer evenings."

The events are free due to support from the Pat & Willard Walker Foundation, Inc., the Garden says in the event description.

On Tuesday, June 27, the Garden presents the fourth week themed "Summer Fiesta." There is a performance of Duo Divinas, beginner salsa dancing lessons, Mexican food from La Hacienda, and shaved ice courtesy of Jarabes Tapatios.

"The Garden will provide yard activities for all guests to enjoy, including chalk, hula hoops, cornhole, and more. Create lasting memories with friends and family this summer at Terrific Tuesday Nights! Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. No pets please," the Garden says.

Although the events are free, registration is required. To register for the Summer Fiesta event on June 27, click here.

Gates open to the public at 5 pm. Performances from 6-6:45 pm and 7:15-8 pm.

For more information and a full calendar of future events, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device