Boondocks on 71: Enjoying jambalaya from home while social distancing

ARKANSAS, USA — 5NEWS is working with local restaurants to highlight how you can still enjoy their tasty food while practicing social distancing from home.

Brittny and Kim Didier, with the Boondocks on 71 in Fort Smith, joined 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb to show how you can enjoy their jambalaya by following a few easy steps.

The Boondocks on 71 is still offering curbside pickup and is offering free delivery within Fort Smith, Greenwood, Lavaca, and Barling City limits.

For more details, visit the Boondocks website and Facebook page.

Recipe mentioned in the video:

Jambalaya

1 lb. cubed chicken

1 lb. quartered andouille sausage

2 oz. tasso

1 cup of diced yellow onion

1 cup diced green pepper

1 cup diced celery

1 cup chopped green onions

1/4th cup dried parsley or 1 cup fresh

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. oregano seasoning

2 tsp. creole seasoning

1 tsp. granulated garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 cup crushed tomatoes

2 oz. beef base or bouillon cube

2 cups or 16 oz. of rice

6 cups of chicken broth

A 5-quart pot that can go in the oven (cast iron skillet)

Preheat your oven to 500 degrees. After you have all your ingredients cut up and ready, add your chicken broth, beef base, green onions, tomatoes and seasonings to your pot. Lightly sautee your meat, green peppers, yellow onions, and celery (not all the way as we will be finishing it in the oven). Add to pot. Add your rice and stir. Place in the oven for 1 hour. This is a large batch and will yield 4 quarts of Jambalaya so enjoy with your family and friends! Or you can half the receipt.