Black-owned beauty supply provides wigs and services for patients with hair loss

A mom and daughter duo have owned a beauty supply store for over a decade in Northwest Arkansas but they don't just focus on beauty, they focus on solutions too.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — February celebrates Black History Month and across 5Country a Black-owned business called "Hair Couture" in Fayetteville is setting the tone for Arkansas. Hair Couture is the first and only beauty supply in the state to sell products that offer hair-loss solution services.

“I grew up in Fayetteville, Arkansas and when I was growing up the only beauty supply that we had in NWA that was catered to minority hair care was Sally’s, and Sally's isn't really catered towards minority hair care nor do they have an abundance of wigs and hair extensions and things like that,” said Co-owner Candice Graham.

Because of this, Candice and her mom Carolyn decided to fill an unmet need in the community.

“We were very limited for things African American, so I wanted to be able to provide like quality products, that didn’t break the bank that were you know the quality matched the price,” Graham explained.

There’s another element to the store that makes it so special. In July 2020, Candice was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was then that the owners started to understand the effect cancer has on women.

"These ladies need help because I'd hate for someone to come in and they're all depressed about cancer. So, my partner, which is my daughter Candice said hey let's do something," said Co-owner Carolyn Brewer.

A few years ago the duo started offering hair consultations for anyone with alopecia and a cancer diagnosis.

“I felt like it was a blessing because I was able to relate to a lot of the women that we had coming into the store. I already had this idea in my head that you know I wasn’t going to be attached to my hair,” Graham recalled.

Since 2011, the mom and daughter duo continue to make an impact on clients and their hair journey.

“So I was diagnosed with breast cancer in August of 2021 and I had seen Candice go through breast cancer and watch her things on Instagram and when she lost her hair she wore wraps and everything on her head and she didn’t make the journey (it’s hard) but she still kept herself and showed the importance of still feeling really beautiful while you’re going through something that’s really hard,” said Adrienne Gaines, Hair Coutour client.

Although Gaines decided wigs weren’t her thing she feels confident knowing that hair loss doesn’t define her and that there was someone who looked like her and understood her, to help build her confidence.

“I’m so grateful that they have persevered for them as a business through the pandemic but for selfishly for me to carry through one of the hardest seasons of my life,” Gaines said.

Hair Couture not only offers wigs for women but for men and children who are losing hair. The beauty supply is expanding another element to their store by offering solutions for eyelashes and eyebrows which cancer patients sometimes lose as well, in addition to planning events to reach an unmet need statewide.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device