Big Brothers, Big Sisters of NWA finding new ways to stay in touch during COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Like many other organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Brothers, Big Sister of Northwest Arkansas had to postpone several events.

The kids they mentor have also not been able to meet in person, but volunteers are finding other ways to stay connected.

Taryn Maddocks and Emily Schmidt have been Big and Little Sisters for more than two years.

"We spend a lot of time laughing and funny stories and jokes and it’s really cool to see the progression of our relationship," Maddocks said.

Schmidt says Maddocks is the person she turns to when she needs someone to talk to.

"Whenever I’ve been through the hardest times, she’s put me in a good mood and tries to help me the best she can," Schmidt said.

Unfortunately with several businesses closed due to coronavirus, the pair haven't seen each other in about a month.

"Which is pretty unfortunate because Emily’s birthday was last week and we weren’t able to meet for that, we were going to see a play. I just dropped my gift off for her in her mailbox," Maddocks said.

The program has been proven to combat depression, anxiety and loneliness.

Despite challenges, Bigs and Littles have found a way to stay connected through virtual games like bingo or UNO. Texts and facetime conversations help as well.

"They’re checking on their Littles, their families, making sure that they’re safe, that they are taken care of and that they’re connected to resources that they may need in the community," said Brooke Allen, Director of Development for Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

Schmidt says her conversations with Maddocks are one of the best parts of her day.

“It makes me feel good because I know she’s okay," Schmidt said. “She makes me feel like really good about myself and I appreciate that."

As the weather improves, the sisters plan to hang out outside and continue the friendship that both call special and rewarding.

Fundraising events for the organization that were planned for this month have been pushed back to some time in June.

The program relies heavily on donations from the community.