Benton County to host meeting to explaining alert system

Benton County is holding a live Zoom event where the county's BC Alert System will be explained and residents can learn how to sign up.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County will help prepare citizens for severe weather through a live Zoom event to explain the countywide BC Alert system.

On Thursday, April 14, Benton County will host a live Zoom event that will explain how BC Alert works and show people how to sign up for the weather alert system. The event will be streamed on the Benton County Facebook and begins at 6 p.m. Click here to register.

Emergency Manager Michael Waddle and Communications Director Melody Kwok will host the event. Waddle will go over how and when the BC Alert system sends notifications, and Kwok will go through the signup process step-by-step. After the presentations, residents will be encouraged to ask questions.

BC Alerts notify users of events through a phone call, text message or email with the number of messages received depending on how many types of alerts are signed up for and how many events occur in your area. Users can change the number of alerts they receive at any time.

