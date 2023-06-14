Berry Farm loses half its crop after harsh rainstorm

The Bentonville farm is a week and a half away from their Berry Fest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Berry Farm posted on social media that they had lost an estimated 50% of their crops after an intense storm passed over its fields on Wednesday morning.

On June 14, a severe storm blew through Northwest Arkansas with high-speed winds, rainfall, and hail in some areas.

With berry season started, the farm has been planning its Berry Fest for June 24. In their post, the Berry Farm clarifies that their loss will not affect the Berry Fest, which is still expected to include berry picking.

However, the berries are first-come, first-served.

"Remember, this is not about the berries. It’s about the good work happening because of this patch of land and all of you who support it!" the post reads in part.

The Berry Fest will have live music, food trucks, and a spot to browse local vendors.

According to the farm, 100% of the farm proceeds go to Help One Now and fund an agricultural training program for orphaned and at-risk teens in Zimbabwe.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device