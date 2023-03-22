City of Bentonville giving trees away to residents this spring

There is a limit of two trees per household.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville is giving away 500 trees this spring to residents to help with the city's overall tree growth and to promote a healthier environment.

According to a press release from the city, only residents that live within Bentonville city limits will be able to pick up their trees on Saturday, April 22, between 8 and 10 a.m.

Bentonville residents will be able to pre-register beginning on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Here's the link to pre-register. The advantage of pre-registering is advanced residency verification and being able to reserve your free tree.

For those who don't pre-register and arrive to pick up a tree on April 22, proof of residency is required: a City of Bentonville utility bill and an ID.

And you won't just get any tree, there's a full list of available tree species the city is offering.

Tree species (subject to change):

5 Gallon Shortleaf Pine

7 Gallon Green Giant Arborvitae

5 Gallon Catalpa

5 Gallon Black PearlTM Redbud

5 Gallon Shademaster® Honeylocust

5 Gallon Southern Magnolia

5 Gallon Rockford RoadTM Planetree

5 Gallon Swamp White Oak

3 Gallon Bur Oak

5 Gallon Pin Oak

5 Gallon Globe Willow

5 Gallon Bald Cypress

3 Gallon Lacebark Elm

Those who don't pre-register are warned that the remaining available trees will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.

Bentonville's spring tree giveaway is possible through the City's & Landscape Advisory Committee, the Bentonville Parks Conservancy, Steuart Walton, and the Peel Compton Foundation.

The tree pickup location (where you'll go on April 22 whether you pre-register or not for a tree) is the City of Bentonville Compost Facility located at 2000 NW A St.

Tip: Do not plant your trees under or near power lines. When the tree grows, the City will need to remove it.

