City of Bentonville giving trees away to residents this spring

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville is giving away 500 trees this spring to residents to help with the city's overall tree growth and to promote a healthier environment.
According to a press release from the city, only residents that live within Bentonville city limits will be able to pick up their trees on Saturday, April 22, between 8 and 10 a.m.
There is a limit of two trees per household.
Bentonville residents will be able to pre-register beginning on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. Here's the link to pre-register. The advantage of pre-registering is advanced residency verification and being able to reserve your free tree.
For those who don't pre-register and arrive to pick up a tree on April 22, proof of residency is required: a City of Bentonville utility bill and an ID.
And you won't just get any tree, there's a full list of available tree species the city is offering.
Tree species (subject to change):
- 5 Gallon Shortleaf Pine
- 7 Gallon Green Giant Arborvitae
- 5 Gallon Catalpa
- 5 Gallon Black PearlTM Redbud
- 5 Gallon Shademaster® Honeylocust
- 5 Gallon Southern Magnolia
- 5 Gallon Rockford RoadTM Planetree
- 5 Gallon Swamp White Oak
- 3 Gallon Bur Oak
- 5 Gallon Pin Oak
- 5 Gallon Globe Willow
- 5 Gallon Bald Cypress
- 3 Gallon Lacebark Elm
Those who don't pre-register are warned that the remaining available trees will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.
Bentonville's spring tree giveaway is possible through the City's & Landscape Advisory Committee, the Bentonville Parks Conservancy, Steuart Walton, and the Peel Compton Foundation.
The tree pickup location (where you'll go on April 22 whether you pre-register or not for a tree) is the City of Bentonville Compost Facility located at 2000 NW A St.
Tip: Do not plant your trees under or near power lines. When the tree grows, the City will need to remove it.
