Bentonville to give away 150 bicycles for its 150th anniversary

The town is partnering with Pedal It Forward to host a bicycle drive.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville has announced a bicycle drive along with the nonprofit Pedal It Forward to celebrate the city's 150th anniversary.

The goal, according to a release posted on social media by Pedal It Forward, is to gather 150 bicycles. Donations will be accepted at Pedal It Forward's two locations at 3104 SW Bright Road and 401 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on June 2 between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pedal It Forward takes new and used (but repairable) bicycles, fixes them, and distributes them to those in need in Northwest Arkansas. The organization serves low-income kids, adults, and families, at-risk youth, minority, and immigrant populations in NWA.

