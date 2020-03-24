Bentonville Public Library offering more online resources

The Bentonville Public Library is offering even more online resources for those stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Kids have been home from school for a while now and are likely getting a little cabin fever.

The Bentonville Public Library says it can help residents through the library's virtual programs.

You might not be able to physically check out a book, but you can still read it by using your phone. E-books or audiobooks can be checked out online.

To access the online format, all you have to do it go to the Bentonville Library's app and put in your library card information. When you do that you'll then have access to E-books, audiobooks, picture books, lesson plan activities, the daily newspaper, free music downloads and magazine subscriptions.

Sarah Herford with the Bentonville Public Library says they have always had these online resources available, but since it's now people's only option, they are offering even more for those at home.

"We've been sharing links with authors and they've been really cool about offering storytimes," Herford said. "They've been live streaming and reading their books and we share those with our patrons and there's even actors sharing stories."

Cynthia Cochran and her family have lived in Bentonville for six years and ever since then, the library has been their second home.

"We have done about every program or service that they have," she said. "We have taken advantage of, particularly my children, they are 10, 8 and 7."

Cochran says since businesses started closing because of the COVID-19 outbreak, they planned on spending more time at the library but instead had to try something new.

"When everything else was shutting down, we thought 'oh we will just go to the library' and so when that wasn't able to happen we started using more of the online resources," Cochran said.

She says the online resources have helped the family stay entertained while in quarantine. She says it's also helped her take on her new role as a teacher.

"Now that I've become a homeroom teacher we've been using a lot of those online resources to supplement some of the learning they might normally be getting in their classroom," Cochran said.

The Bentonville Public Library will remain closed until at least April 17. The online resources will remain available 24/7.