Bentonville Public Library adds additional online resources

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Public Library will be adding a new streaming video service for people to use at home.

“Access Video On Demand – Just for Kids” allows children and families to stream thousands of educational videos, music and interactive activities that are kid-safe and ad-free. Featured networks include Dr. Seuss, PBS Kids, Reading Rainbow, Sesame Street and more.

“Access Video On Demand – Master Collection” allows patrons of all ages to stream thousands of videos, DIY clips, documentaries, classic stories, biographies and more. Featured networks include A&E, BBC, History, National Geographic, PBS, TED and others.

Both video services are available 24/7 from any internet connection on any device. There are no use limits and a mobile app is not required.

All you need is a current library card, or BPL Tech Card to stream videos.

The new videos are accessible through the library’s website by clicking “Downloadables.” Patrons can renew their accounts or register for a new library card by emailing library@bentonvillear.com.

BPL also created a special webpage that highlights free products currently offered by education vendors, book authors and artists. The links are available through the library’s website by clicking “COVID-19 Resources” and are organized by subject.

The new video products and webpage are in addition to the downloadables, student resources and database BPL already offers online. People of all ages can read eBooks, get tutoring help, learn a new language and access content that supports Alternative Methods of Instruction.

Log on at www.bentonvillelibrary.org and email BPL at library@bentonvillear.com to learn more about BPL’s virtual library services.

BPL wants to remind everyone that the facility is closed and will remain closed until further notice. The library’s book drops are also unavailable. Due dates are extended and overdue fees will not apply during the COVID-19 crisis.