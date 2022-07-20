Bentonville mom receives random act of kindness

A Bentonville mom is blessed by a random act of kindness from a stranger.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Every mom knows handling kids’ meltdowns can be hard, and for one mom leaving swim practice in Rogers with her two kids, that tantrum felt defeating.

But that’s when what felt like humility for the mom, was greeted with humanity.

Devon Linden is a mom of two and takes her kids to swim practice every week, but this particular day was more difficult than most.

“I was really honestly near tears just as a mom, trying to keep it together, and get my kids out of there,” Linden said.

Trying to balance taking care of two children at swim practice was proving to be difficult and she was nearing tears. That’s when a nice stranger came out of nowhere, handed her a note of encouragement, and told her that she’s got this.

“In a moment where she saw me struggling, she didn’t pass judgement on me, my kids, my parenting, anything that was happening. She just chose to bless me,” Linden said.

But it wasn’t until she got to her car that she unfolded the note and found a surprise. $100!

The money was inside the note that said “Your life and purpose is huge!! Life is so precious. Every day is a gift, so make it count. Enjoy!!”

That’s when Linden broke down in tears, in amazement at how a stranger could show such kindness. Linden says this is the kind of person and mom she hopes to be in the future.

“I’m trying to think of what this new decade is going to bring for me, what type of person I can strive to be, and I just thought, I want to be like this lady. I want to be impactful in the best way,” Linden said.

And this is something she wants to teach her kids as well.

“Something that I want to show my children too is how to give others grace when they’re having a hard time and pass that on,” Linden said.

She wants to continue passing on acts of kindness and spread that around Northwest Arkansas.

And she has some words for the woman who blessed her.

“Really just thank you for seeing me in a hard time and really just giving me exactly what I needed in that moment to feel like I can spend my day being a good mom and person,” Linden said.

