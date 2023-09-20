x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Bentonville residents can claim a free tree at city's Fall Tree Giveaway

Reservations for the giveaway will open on Sept. 22, when residents will be able to verify their residency and choose what species of tree they will want.

More Videos

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The City of Bentonville has announced its Fall Tree Giveaway, with reservations opening on Sept. 22 and the giveaway being held on Oct. 21.

According to the City, this will be their 25th consecutive tree giveaway. The program aims to increase the City's overall tree canopy in residential areas. Only Bentonville residents within city limits will be able to claim a maximum of two trees per household.

Residents who wish to claim a tree can pre-register online to verify their residency and choose their species of tree. 

The City of Bentonville will host its Fall Tree Giveaway, Saturday, October 21st from 8-10 AM at the Bentonville Compost...

Posted by The City of Bentonville, Arkansas Government on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Related Articles

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out