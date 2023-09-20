Bentonville residents can claim a free tree at city's Fall Tree Giveaway

Reservations for the giveaway will open on Sept. 22, when residents will be able to verify their residency and choose what species of tree they will want.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The City of Bentonville has announced its Fall Tree Giveaway, with reservations opening on Sept. 22 and the giveaway being held on Oct. 21.

According to the City, this will be their 25th consecutive tree giveaway. The program aims to increase the City's overall tree canopy in residential areas. Only Bentonville residents within city limits will be able to claim a maximum of two trees per household.

Residents who wish to claim a tree can pre-register online to verify their residency and choose their species of tree.

