Bentonville Compost Facility to reopen with restrictions

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville Compost Facility will reopen on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 for green waste drop off and recycling trailers only. No compost sales will be done until further notice.

The facility will be open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Residents must wear a mask to gain entry to the facility and to be able to drop off green waste or access the recycling trailers.

The city also asks residents to keep their window rolled up as much as possible while checking in with the attendant.

You will need to hold your photo identification and recent utility bill against the window so the attendant can read and confirm residency.

Please follow cones and signs as vehicle patterns may be different than before.