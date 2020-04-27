x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

community

Benton County Justice of the Peace passes away

Benton County Justice of the Peace Brent Meyers passed away Saturday following an eight year battle with cancer.
Credit: Benton County Quorum Court
Benton County Justice of the Peace Brent Meyers

LOWELL, Ark. — Benton County Justice of the Peace Brent Meyers passed away Saturday, April 25, following an eight year battle with cancer. 

Meyers was surrounded by loved ones at his home in Lowell when he died. 

His family described him as a man who "lived and died by a creed of loyalty and love."

Meyers' colleagues on the Quorum Court praised his focus and attention to detail his level of engagement; and his commitment to “doing his homework before every meeting.”

He is survived by five children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, with one on the way. 

Meyers first ran for office in California before moving to Arkansas in 2007. He was first elected to the Benton County Quorum Court in 2012 to represent District 14, where he served on the court's finance committee. 

Donations in honor of Meyers can be made to Embrace Grace, a pro-life ministry of Gracepointe Church in Denton, TX that supports single women in unplanned pregnancy situations. 

RELATED: Ways to give back to local community non-profit organizations during the coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Bentonville firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, 12 others test negative