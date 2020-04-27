Benton County Justice of the Peace passes away

Benton County Justice of the Peace Brent Meyers passed away Saturday following an eight year battle with cancer.

LOWELL, Ark. — Benton County Justice of the Peace Brent Meyers passed away Saturday, April 25, following an eight year battle with cancer.

Meyers was surrounded by loved ones at his home in Lowell when he died.

His family described him as a man who "lived and died by a creed of loyalty and love."

Meyers' colleagues on the Quorum Court praised his focus and attention to detail his level of engagement; and his commitment to “doing his homework before every meeting.”

He is survived by five children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Meyers first ran for office in California before moving to Arkansas in 2007. He was first elected to the Benton County Quorum Court in 2012 to represent District 14, where he served on the court's finance committee.