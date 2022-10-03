Bella Vista Farmers Market 2022 season approaching

The 2022 Bella Vista Farmers Market season will begin Sunday, April 24, and operate Sundays through October.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Farmers Market season is quickly approaching and the 2022 season start date has been announced.

The market season will begin Sunday, April 24, and operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30, 2022. The market will be located in the Village Center parking lot at 606 W. Lancashire Blvd.

The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few Northwest Arkansas markets that operate on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes the community in supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Bella Vista Farmers Market Marketing Coordinator, Samantha Mosher, is accepting applications for vendors, nonprofit groups, crafters, musicians and entertainers. To apply, visit the city’s website and complete the online application. Mosher will contact applicants. For questions, contact Samantha Mosher at farmersmarket@bellavistaar.gov.

For more information about the Bella Vista Farmers Market, click here.

