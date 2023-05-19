E. coli closes Beaver Lake beaches until further notice

The beaches at Lost Bridge North and Damsite Peninsula are closed until further notice.

ROGERS, Ark. — The US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has announced the closing of the Lost Bridge North and Damsite Peninsula beaches on Beaver Lake due to "higher than acceptable E.coli levels."

According to a release, the results were found during routine testing of the water in Beaver Lake. The UASCE has posted signs at the locations and does not recommend swimming in areas with high bacteria levels.

The beaches will be open to the public again once levels are within the acceptable range.

