Bastrop Co. zoo makes desperate plea for meat donations to feed animals

“This makes an already difficult situation for us much, much worse,” the Capital of Texas Zoo said.

CEDAR CREEK, Texas — The Capital of Texas Zoo in Bastrop County has made a desperate plea for donations of meat to help feed its animals.

According to the zoo, the network the Central Texas Food Bank belongs to, Feeding America, has determined the zoo is nonessential personnel amid its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We get all our meat and produce from them, stuff that, though perfectly fine, is deemed not suitable for human consumption – things like freezer burn,” the zoo said in a post on Facebook. “This makes an already difficult situation for us much, much worse.”

The zoo is asking anyone who has any meat such as wild game to drop it off.

The Capital of Texas Zoo is home to the famous Tank the hippo, who was the subject of a controversial gender reveal in September.

A campaign was later launched to help Tank find a girlfriend.

