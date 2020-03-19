Bastrop Co. zoo gets overwhelming response after making a plea for meat

"Thank You to our community and friends our animals are well taken care of because of your compassion, caring and willingness to give," the zoo said.

CEDAR CREEK, Texas — After the Capital of Texas Zoo in Bastrop County made a plea for donations of meat to help feed its animals, the zoo said it has recieved a tremendous response.

The zoo had found itself desperately needing more meat to feed its animals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The zoo also said they missed out on Sping Break trips and field trips because of the concerns, putting the zoo in a tough situation.

But within 12 hours of posting the plea on Facebook, the zoo said it now has its freezers full, though they are still concerned for the future, as they do not know how long business will be slow. They're asking for more donations from the public if possible.

RELATED:

The Capital of Texas Zoo is home to the famous Tank the hippo, who was the subject of a controversial gender reveal in September.

A campaign was later launched to help Tank find a girlfriend.