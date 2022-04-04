Arvest kicks off 2022 Million Meals campaign

Arvest Bank of Benton county kicked off its 2022 Million Meals campaign with the goal of providing at least one million meals to those in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arvest Bank of Benton County kicked off its 12th annual Million Meals campaign last Friday and also revealed new additions to its downtown branch.

On April 1, Arvest launched the Million Meals campaign with the goal of providing at least one million meals to those in need during Bentonville’s first First Friday event of 2022.

This campaign benefits more than 75 locally selected organizations throughout the four states Arvest operates. The campaign is particularly needed in Arkansas, which ranks ninth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides enough for the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. Donations will be accepted through May 28 at any Arvest branch or via the Arvest Go app.

This year’s local Million Meals has partnered with the Rogers Cycling Festival, set for April 30, and is pledging to donate 100% of ticket sales to the campaign for use by The Samaritan Center, Meals on Wheels of Northwest Arkansas and The First Baptist Church of Lowell Food Pantry.

Arvest associates had a booth with popcorn and drinks in Bentonville Square, which collected cash donations to support the campaign. Arvest associates also grilled burgers and hot dogs at the downtown Bentonville branch, where the new ATM with Live Teller was unveiled.

The ATM with Live Teller allows customers can choose to have face-to-face communication and conduct transactions with Arvest tellers via a video screen or use the machine as a traditional ATM.

The video tellers are also able to help customers complete more types of transactions than a traditional ATM, including:

Larger withdrawal amounts

Specific account inquiries

Deposits of 30 items at a time

Complete check cashing.

Standard ATM capabilities will be available 24 hours a day.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.